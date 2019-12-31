|
Dr. Thomas L. Wells
9/28/29 - 12/25/19
Dr. Thomas L. Wells, 90, a local General and Vascular Surgeon for over 30 years, passed away peacefully at home Christmas Night with his loving wife Brenda by his side. He was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where he graduated from High School and joined the U.S. Army at the age of 16. Dr. Wells graduated from the University of Florida with his Bachelor Degree and went on to attend Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he graduated with his Medical Degree in 1956. After graduating from Medical School, he served as Assistant Resident Surgeon at the University of Virginia Hospital until June of 1959 and also as Senior Resident Surgeon at the University of Florida Teaching Hospital until June of 1962. In 1964, Dr. Wells and his family moved to the Daytona Beach area where he began his private practice in General and Vascular Surgery. He served as a member of the Medical Staff of Ormond Memorial Hospital and Halifax Medical Center from 1964 until his retirement in July of 1989. Dr. Wells was a member and served as past President of the Volusia County Medical Society and was an active member of the Florida Medical Association and the American Medical Association. He enjoyed over 30 years of retirement with his wife Brenda in their hometown of Ponce Inlet, Florida. He is survived by his wife Brenda, her three children, David (Lisa), Steven (Erin), and Ashley, and his six surviving children, Tom, Jr. (Lisa), John (Catherine), Bill, Rick (Toni), Susan (Eric) and Bobby. He was a proud grandfather to sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild and was affectionately known as "Papa" to each. Other survivors include his eldest sister, Jennie who currently resides in Orlando, Florida.
Dr. Wells' Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020