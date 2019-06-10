|
Thomas L. Zane
11/26/1933 - 06/07/2019
Retired Army LTC Thomas L. Zane, 85, formerly of Daytona Beach, passed away at his home in Draper, Utah on June 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Tom was born Nov 26, 1933, in Daytona Beach. After graduation from Mainland High School, he attended the University of Florida where he met his wife, Sena Hinnant. Following graduation he was commissioned in the Army Military Police Corps. Tom's 23 years of duty stations encompassed the world. From Korea commanding a MP security detachment to Germany as commander of a MP Battalion. He was the Provost Marshal Ops Officer in the Panama Canal Zone and the Group Ops Officer for Criminal Investigations in Vietnam. He oversaw the establishment of the MP Criminal Investigation Command at CID headquarters in DC. Finally his love of bonsai and all things Japanese occurred while the chief of criminal investigation in Japan. He retired in 1977 and moved back to Daytona Beach. From 1979 to 1991Tom was an instructor in the Criminal Justice Dept at Daytona Beach College and taught courses at the Police Academy and the Correctional Officer Training School. He was the founder of the Kawa Bonsai Society of Daytona Beach. Tom was a 3rd degree Master Mason and received his 50 year certificate at D.B. Lodge 270, and 32d degree in the Scottish Rite in the Orlando Consistory. He also enjoyed stamp collecting, model trains, photography and reading. He was an active volunteer at the Halifax Historical Society and the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse. He was a board member of The Museum of Arts and Sciences serving on the building committee of the new Florida Art Museum. His commitment to and belief in MOAS was solidified by his generous donation leading to the naming of the Thomas L and Sena H Zane Gallery. His philanthropy and generosity of time will be appreciated by many in the years to come. He was predeceased in 2015 by his wife of 58 years. He is survived by his three children, Thomas W. Zane of Draper, Utah, Margo Z. Myers of Montville, CT and Reed Z. Bailey of Jacksonville, FL. He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 10 to June 11, 2019