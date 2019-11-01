Home

Thomas Marsh


1946 - 2019
Thomas Marsh Obituary
Thomas Marsh
Mar. 22, 1946 - Oct. 25, 2019
Thomas Marsh Sr. 73, of Carbondale, PA died with his family by his side on 10/25/19 at Halifax Hospital. Tom was born on 3/22/46 and spent 50+ years as a painting contractor in the Daytona Beach area. He was a devoted companion, loving father, a great grandpa and a big brother. Tom loved baseball, softball, Donald Duck, 50s/60s karaoke music and the number 22. He is survived by his significant other Dee Foster; his five children Tommy, Daniel, Jordan, Jarad, and Lindsay; three grandchildren Amanda, Kyle and Brandon; two great grandchildren Knighton and Griffin.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
