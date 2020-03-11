Home

Thomas Michael Ripple


1945 - 2020
Thomas Michael Ripple Obituary
Thomas Michael Ripple
Nov. 1, 1945 - March 8, 2020
RIPPLE--THOMAS MICHAEL RIPPLE, 74, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully Sunday (3-8-20) at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange. A celebration of his life will be held 2:00pm Saturday (3-14-20) in the chapel of PINELLO FUNERAL HOME, DAYTONA , with Chaplain Roger Lee Tiffany officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.Tom was born November 1, 1945 in Cleveland, Oh. and moved to Daytona Beach in 1952. After graduating Seabreeze High School in 1964, he attended FSU where he earned his bachelors degree and the rank of 2nd Lieutenant as he then began his Vietnam tour serving in the US Army. After serving his time honorably, now, Captain Thomas M. Ripple returned to Daytona where he and his father opened East Coast Plastics, later changing the name to East Coast Signs and Trophies. Tom was an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Jaycees, all the area Chambers, the VMA, the BNI, and the Daytona Beach VFW post 1590, where he served on the Honor Guard. Tom is survived by his wife of 25 years, Margaret; daughter Kelli Lau (Carter); sons Joseph Ripple (Laura) and Chris Wingate (Cassandra); grandchildren Dalton, Colby, Teagan, Emerson, Victor and Vincent; neices, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange, Fl 32129. Arrangements entrusted to PINELLO FUNERAL HOME, 386-252-7777

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
