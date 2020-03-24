|
|
Thomas (Tommy) Noonan
Nov. 22,1986 - March 19, 2020
Tommy 33, a former resident of Port Orange passed away unexpectedly on March 19,2020. He was a resident of Thornton NH and the son of the late John (Jay) Noonan and Rebecca Rodgers. Tommy was an accomplished Air Force veteran who served as Military Police and went on to study criminal justice at NHTI. His employment was always based around security. Keeping people and places safe and receiving many awards for his work. Tommy also excelled at cooking and was an amazing chef. He enjoyed his kids first and
foremost,music,gaming,history and a great debate.He is loved and missed by so many. Tommy is predeceased by his father John (Jay) Noonan lll, and leaves behind his mother Becky and stepfather Dean Rodgers, His beautiful children Jay M Noonan and Zoey L Noonan of Platte City, MO.,brother Joseph W Noonan, sister Kayla M Noonan of Thornton, NH, grandfather John W Noonan Jr and predeceased grandmother Phyllis Noonan of Port Orange, FL, Aunt Kathy and Joey Snyder of Osteen, FL, Aunt Peggy Noonan of Bunnell,FL, Uncle Mike and Samantha Noonan of Port St. Lucie, FL, Aunt Donna Wright of Arvada, CO, and many cousins. Tommy also leaves behind his wife Megan Noonan of Franklin,NH and two step sons Damian Bassett and Jaxon Bassett both of Franklin, NH. There will be no calling hours. A military funeral service will be held at a later date in N.H.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020