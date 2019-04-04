|
Thomas Pettigrew Swinton, Jr.
01/25/1938 - 03/24/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Thomas Pettigrew Swinton, Jr, 81, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 24, 2019, will be 1 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, with Rev. John T. Long, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Apr 5) at Tubman-King Community Church and from 11:30 AM until service time at Allen Chapel on Saturday. Mr. Swinton AKA "Turk," was born on January 25, 1938 in Daytona Bch to the late Thomas P. Swinton, Sr. and Ire Lee (Walker) Swinton. He graduated from the former Campbell St. High School in 1955 and continued his education at Florida A.M. University, Tallahassee, FL. In 1958 he joined the US Army and married Susie Mae Williams. After the military, he worked for the Continental Can Company for 18 years and various companies before retiring in Daytona. He was a member of Tubman-King CC and a true lover of people. He was preceded in death by his life-long friend and wife of 23 years, Susie Mae Swinton; his brother, Bobbie Lee Swinton. He is survived by his loving daughters: Lowette Swinton, Atlanta, GA and Ire Carolina (Leroy) of Brandon, FL; his grandchildren: Erika Murray (Michael) Atlanta, GA; Demond Carolina, Tampa; and Kendall Carolina (US Navy); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was also preceded in death by a special friend: Grace Murphy. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019