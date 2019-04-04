Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Swinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Pettigrew Swinton Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Pettigrew Swinton Jr. Obituary
Thomas Pettigrew Swinton, Jr.
01/25/1938 - 03/24/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Thomas Pettigrew Swinton, Jr, 81, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 24, 2019, will be 1 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, with Rev. John T. Long, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Apr 5) at Tubman-King Community Church and from 11:30 AM until service time at Allen Chapel on Saturday. Mr. Swinton AKA "Turk," was born on January 25, 1938 in Daytona Bch to the late Thomas P. Swinton, Sr. and Ire Lee (Walker) Swinton. He graduated from the former Campbell St. High School in 1955 and continued his education at Florida A.M. University, Tallahassee, FL. In 1958 he joined the US Army and married Susie Mae Williams. After the military, he worked for the Continental Can Company for 18 years and various companies before retiring in Daytona. He was a member of Tubman-King CC and a true lover of people. He was preceded in death by his life-long friend and wife of 23 years, Susie Mae Swinton; his brother, Bobbie Lee Swinton. He is survived by his loving daughters: Lowette Swinton, Atlanta, GA and Ire Carolina (Leroy) of Brandon, FL; his grandchildren: Erika Murray (Michael) Atlanta, GA; Demond Carolina, Tampa; and Kendall Carolina (US Navy); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was also preceded in death by a special friend: Grace Murphy. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now