Thomas R. Howell
10/26/1948 - 03/25/2019
Thomas R. Howell, 70, of Palm Coast, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. Mr. Howell was born October 26, 1948 in Tallahassee, a son of John & Mary Powell Howell. He grew up on the beaches of New Smyrna. At the age of 18 he joined the United States Navy where he served for over 25 years and retired in 1989 as a Lieutenant Commander. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family but golf was his true passion. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Laura Howell (Bock), and three children, Rebecca Howell of Palm Coast, James (Erin) Howell of Virginia Beach, VA., and Thomas (Ellen) Howell of Springfield, OR. He is also survived by his grandchildren Mckenna, Christopher, Daniel, Brooklyn, and Annaliese as well as his sisters, Janice (Arnie) Betzler, Kathi (Cindy) Howell and Kay (William) Fleming and brother, Michael Howell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Patrick Howell, John Howell, Ann Howell, James Howell, Robert Howell. Family and friends will be received Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach, where a memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation made in Thomas Howell's name to the Lewy-Body Dementia Association. 912 Killian Road S.W., Liburn, GA 30047 or by visiting www.lbda.com. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019