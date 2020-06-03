Thomas R. Nash

July 28, 1940 - May 30, 2020

Tommy Nash passed away at home peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side. Tom was born and raised in the Washington DC area. He moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1982 and Daytona Beach in 2000. In his early years, Tom owned two restaurants: " Tommy's Pizzeria" in Wheaton, Maryland and "Tommy's Sandbox in Dewey Beach, Delaware. Tom was an avid bowler at the New Smyrna Lanes where he met his wife of 32 years. He was a lifetime member of Port Orange Elks. He enjoyed playing bingo there, as well as Epiphany Catholic Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars, both of Port Orange. Tom was predeceased by his parents: Linton R Tatum and Elmer Nash, his brother Stuart Nash, and stepson James O'Rourke Jr. Tom never met a stranger and was known and loved by all he met. A beautiful person to the core, he was an outstanding father and grandfather; he will be greatly missed. Tom is survived by his wife Dori, daughter Debbie (Mike) Stramella, stepchildren: Susan (Steve) Marrazzo, Mathew Huerlander, Bonnie (Ben) Giacalone, Cheryl Bosco (Burley Scott), and Nancy Fowler, 13 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, nieces Deanna Villa and Lidia Nash. Baldwin Brothers is providing final arrangements. A memorial service at the Port Orange Elks will be held at a future date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Halifax Hospice or Tom's favorite charities to include the B.P.O.E. Elks, VFW, Epiphany Church, Salvation Army, or the A.S.P.C.A.



