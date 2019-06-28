|
Thomas S. Loadholtz, Sr.
01/11/1931 - 06/25/2019
Thomas Shelton Loadholtz, Sr. was born January 11, 1931 to Shelton W. Loadholtz and Mae Register Loadholtz of Seville, Florida. After graduating from Seville High School in 1948, Tommy began his 32-year career in law enforcement as a Constable for the town of Seville and served the remainder as an investigator with the State Attorney's Office under Stephen L. Boyles. In his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his faithful dog. On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, he went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a lifetime member of the Seville Trinity Methodist Church, Tommy shared his faith in Jesus by extending a "God Bless You" to everyone he met. A loved and adorned father, grandfather and uncle, his life will remain a cherished memory by his daughter, Tammi Loadholtz Schimming, his son and daughter in law, Thomas (Bubba) Loadholtz, Jr. and Jennifer Strickland Loadholtz, his grandchildren Shelton Robert Schimming, Kinnzey Ann Maxine Schimming and Liam Strickland Callahan, sister-in-law Joyce Loadholtz, nephews Keith and Kevin Loadholtz, Darren Fitzpatrick, and niece Robin Carter. Tommy was preceeded in death by his brother Larry. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00am at The Sanctuary located at 401 E. Taylor Road, DeLand, Florida with lunch to follow.
