Thomas SylviaJan. 28, 1929 - Aug. 25, 2020Thomas Sylvia, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. Born on January 28, 1929, in DeLand, Florida, Tom was one of nine children born to Anthony B. Sylvia and Margaret L. Sylvia. During high school and after graduation, Tom worked on Sixma's Dairy until he was drafted into the army. He served overseas in Turkey, Ethiopia, Korea, and Vietnam, as well as stateside in Georgia and Maryland. Tom retired from the army as Command Sergeant Major in 1973 after serving 22 years. He worked at Sherwood Medical until 1991. Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, and grandparenting until his health failed. He was a kind and generous man whose dry wit often caused infectious laughter. Tom was a baptized believer, a member of Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach, and the host of a Bible study in his home. Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancianne, and their five children: Tony, Teresa, Tim (wife, Alison), Tom (wife, Ronda), and Tina (husband, Darren Embree); 16 grandchildren, 10 greatgrandchildren, 1 brother, William A. Sylvia, of DeLand and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service to honor Tom is planned for September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach, Florida. Please greet the family prior to the service in the lobby and take a moment to write a memory of Tom Sr. for the family to enjoy. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed. There will be no reception at the close of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vitas Hospice are appreciated.