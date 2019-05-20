Thomas (Tom) T. Alexon

07/20/1941 - 05/11/2019

Thomas (Tom) T. Alexon, 77, Ormond Beach, passed away May 11 after a courageous 23 month battle with cancer. He was born in Northfield, Minnesota, and moved to the area at the age of 10. He was a graduate of Mainland High School and Daytona Community College with an Honors Degree in Business. He also held a State Mechanical Contractor License and was an owner and President of Florida Air Conditioning Company until it was sold in 2004. Tom married his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Fox Alexon, after they met at spring break in 1962. He was predeceased by his parents Melvin Alexon, The Villages, and Mae Alexon, Ormond Beach; and a grandson, Taylor Alexon, Barnum, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife Linda Fox Alexon, Ormond Beach; daughter, Deborah Alexon Ashton, Palm Coast; two additional grandsons, Zachary David Carlson, Palm Bay, and Christopher Thomas Carlson, Palm Coast; his brothers, Roger Alexon, Ormond Beach, and David Alexon, Holly Hill. Tom loved to travel and he and Linda traveled all over the world taking many cruises. He also loved to cook, hunt, fish and ride horses. He was a volunteer coach for the Ormond Beach Recreation Department, coaching boys' basketball and baseball for a number of years. Tom was a 23 year member of the Ormond Beach Elks Lodge # 2193, where he held all of the chairs in the lodge, including two consecutive terms as Exalter Ruler (President). During his retirement, he worked part time at the Daytona International Speedway. He also served in the Army National Guard for six years. His family would like you to take a moment to remember all of the good things he did in his life. He did not wish for a memorial service to be held.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 20 to May 26, 2019