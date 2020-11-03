1/1
Thomas W. "Tommy" Crews
1932 - 2020
Dec. 28, 1932 - Oct. 23, 2020
Lifelong Orange City resident Tommy Crews departed this life on October 24, 2020. He was a retired US Postal worker after a 31 year career. Tommy was a member of the Orange City Fire Department, having started in 1948, when it was a purely volunteer department. He was Fire Chief for many years and received an award from the Orange City Town Council in 1998, marking his 50 years of service. Tommy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley, his daughters Patty Worsham, Carole (Butch) McKee, Madelyn (Randy) Marshall, Vickie (Hugh) Hiers and Cathy (Bobby) Goggin, as well as by his step-daughter, Barbara Kennedy, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Tommy loved fishing and fished all his life on the St. John's River where he routinely brought home boatloads of bass, specks, catfish and brim. He was semi-famous for his wooden blue boat which he always launched from French Landing in Orange City. Other fishermen were known to try to follow him to find his secret fishing spots. May Tommy rest in peace in heaven, where he has truly "gone fishin!"



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
