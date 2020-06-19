Thomas W. Massfeller
September 4, 1947 - June 1, 2020
Thomas W. Massfeller, 72, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born September 4, 1947 in New Castle, Delaware to Kurt and Margaret (Eastman) Massfeller. Thomas was an Engineer with Dupont in their sales and purchasing departments for many years. He was a member of The Ormond Beach Historical Society, The Ormond Yacht Club, The Chamber of Commerce, Oceanside Country Club, Kiwanis, Ormond Beach Garden Club, and he was an avid supporter of Lillian Place, Daytona Beach. Survivors include his significant other of eleven years, Julie R. Stearns. He was preceded in death by his brother James Eastman Massfeller, and his parents Kurt & Margaret Massfeller. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Ormond Beach Historical Society, 38 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
September 4, 1947 - June 1, 2020
Thomas W. Massfeller, 72, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born September 4, 1947 in New Castle, Delaware to Kurt and Margaret (Eastman) Massfeller. Thomas was an Engineer with Dupont in their sales and purchasing departments for many years. He was a member of The Ormond Beach Historical Society, The Ormond Yacht Club, The Chamber of Commerce, Oceanside Country Club, Kiwanis, Ormond Beach Garden Club, and he was an avid supporter of Lillian Place, Daytona Beach. Survivors include his significant other of eleven years, Julie R. Stearns. He was preceded in death by his brother James Eastman Massfeller, and his parents Kurt & Margaret Massfeller. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Ormond Beach Historical Society, 38 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.