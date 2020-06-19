Thomas W. Massfeller
1947 - 2020
Thomas W. Massfeller
September 4, 1947 - June 1, 2020
Thomas W. Massfeller, 72, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born September 4, 1947 in New Castle, Delaware to Kurt and Margaret (Eastman) Massfeller. Thomas was an Engineer with Dupont in their sales and purchasing departments for many years. He was a member of The Ormond Beach Historical Society, The Ormond Yacht Club, The Chamber of Commerce, Oceanside Country Club, Kiwanis, Ormond Beach Garden Club, and he was an avid supporter of Lillian Place, Daytona Beach. Survivors include his significant other of eleven years, Julie R. Stearns. He was preceded in death by his brother James Eastman Massfeller, and his parents Kurt & Margaret Massfeller. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Ormond Beach Historical Society, 38 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
