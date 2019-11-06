|
|
Thomas W. Pendleton
3/14/1953 - 10/29/2019
Thomas "Tom" W. Pendleton, 66, of South Daytona passed away on Tues, Oct 29. Tom was a former Submariner on the USS Seahorse and a Naval Deep Sea/Saturation Diver. After leaving the Navy, Tom was self-employed for many years prior to retirement.
In his later years, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his cats and squirrels. Tom lived life to the fullest, always had a story to tell, and was proud of his military service.
Tom is survived by his wife Alma, mother Elaine Pendleton, sister Debbie Card (Kevin), brother Scott Pendleton (Diana), daughters Bree Anderson (Norm) and Abby Soltz (Aaron), son Carlos Valiente, and a large extended family including stepsiblings, 3 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by father Murray Pendleton.
Services, to include military honors, will be held Sat, Nov 9, 3pm at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home in Port Orange, (386) 760-9660. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019