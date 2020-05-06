Thomasina Elizabeth Cinelli
January 19, 1935 - May 3, 2020
Thomasina Elizabeth Cinelli, 85, of Ormond Beach Florida passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born January 19, 1935 in Jamaica, Queens New York to James and Frieda (Pressler) Wright, Sr. Tommie was a devoted wife and mother who worked with her husband, John, as their secretary/bookkeeper for his private sanitation companies, 4 Circle & Roman Sanitation in New York. She enjoyed volunteering throughout the community and participating in many events. She enjoyed her travels with the "Daytona Divas" Red Hat Society, the Italian American Club of Ormond Beach, the Royal Coach Tours and the Daytona Beach Symphony Guild Society. She is survived by sister, Gertrude Repman, her four children and their spouses, John and Annette Cinelli, Jr., James and Lynne Cinelli, Eve (Cinelli) and Richard Nahabedian and Mary (Cinelli) and Luis Barreto. She was a very proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her companion of 10 years, John Walker. Thomasina was preceded in death by beloved husband, John Cinelli, Sr., sister Mary (Wright) Servotke, brothers, James Wright, Jr. Robert Wright, sister, Hannah Wright, and granddaughter, Angela Cinelli. A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 8th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. Due to our current Covid situation the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the graveside services will be held privately. A Celebration of Tommie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in Tommie's memory to; American Heart Association/American Lung Association or Halifax Health Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.