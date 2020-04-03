|
Thurman Gillespy, Jr., MD
Feb. 7, 1926 - March 29, 2020
Thurman Gillespy, Jr., MD, 94, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed peacefully at home with family at his bedside on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Thurman was born on February 7, 1926 in Charleston, West Virginia to Thurman and Bessie (Bonsted) Gillespy. An identical twin, he was the eldest son of a family of four girls and three boys. He attended the University of Toledo before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served honorably as a gunner for two years during WWII. Following his service commission, he attended Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. One evening, while working an extra shift at Misericordia Hospital, he met a young nursing student, Elaine Essner, who quickly became the love of his life. They wed in the spring of his senior year, and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary together. Following an internship in Huntington, WV, and several years in general practice in Eaton, Indiana, Thurman completed his Orthopedic residency training at Philadelphia General Hospital. Then in 1961, he, Elaine and their growing family relocated to the Daytona Beach area, where he founded the Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach, a practice which provides care in Flagler and Volusia counties. Throughout his life, the four cornerstones of his mantra were superior medical practice, meaningful philanthropy, faith based living, and love of family. Excellence was his minimum standard, and others before self was his default. During his practice as a physician, Thurman traveled to many medical centers around the world, bringing cutting edge procedures to our community. He studied with pioneers from England and France before performing the first total hip replacement in East Florida in 1971. He was an affiliate clinical instructor with the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation at the University of Florida for more than 35 years, where he established the Gillespy Travelling Fellowship, which enables orthopedic residents to travel and learn the skills of surgeons across the globe. As a medical provider, Thurman was a visionary in his care of patients. He believed in not only treating the orthopedic condition, but in treating the individual patient. He took their lifestyle and health goals into account before finalizing a treatment plan. Tens of thousands of patients have benefitted from his broad orthopedic acumen and his fine surgical skills. Thousands of children annually are screened for scoliosis because of Thurman's pressure on the Florida legislature in the 1960's to mandate school screenings. This early detection of spinal curvatures allowed non-surgical treatment that spared many from developing debilitating deformities and requiring surgical correction later. Thurman served as Chief of Orthopedics and Chief of Staff at Halifax Medical Center. He established a yearly stipend for the Halifax Family Medicine Residency Program, through which the nursing staff annually recognizes a resident they believe to be most compassionate. He collaborated with others and Halifax Medical Center to help found Halifax Insurance Plan Inc. during a 1985 medical malpractice insurance crisis, then served as its acting Chair until his retirement in 2014. He volunteered his skills at both the Keech Street Pediatric Clinic and the Jesus Clinic, local medical facilities positioned to provide free medical care to area residents who may otherwise not be able to afford care. Thurman's philanthropy extended beyond medicine. He served on more than 20 boards throughout the community, funded arts and social programs, and, together with his wife, Elaine, and other key members of the community, brought to Daytona Beach decades (from 1960 – 2003) of arts programming through the London Symphony Orchestra and the Florida International Festival, of which he was Chair in 2003. He held vital roles that helped develop the News Journal Lively Arts Center, he was actively involved in the Daytona Beach Symphony Society, and instrumental in expansion at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. In recognition of their leadership and longstanding support of cultural endeavors in this community, Thurman and Elaine were honored in 2014 with the esteemed Volusia County Cultural Alliance Tippen Davidson Award. Thurman always sought to fund and organize needed cultural and civic events. Thurman remained an active parishioner at St. James Episcopal Church in Ormond Beach since 1961. His presence on the vestry helped shape the early church and school development. He assisted with creating funding for ongoing needs of the school expansion in the 1980's, and renovations in the 2000's. A pillar of the community, Thurman Gillespy, Jr. is widely recognized as a selfless promoter of the arts and access to quality medical care. He touched the lives of many generations, and mentored countless medical and business leaders, with a genuine desire for honesty, integrity and respect. We have lost his physical presence, but his philosophy and love will endure through the countless lives he touched. Thurman is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Elaine Essner Gillespy of Ormond Beach; his six children Thurman III (Marjorie) of Seattle, John (Jayne) of Palm Beach Gardens, Albert (Doreen) of Ormond Beach, Janet (Brad) of Ormond Beach, Mark (Jill) of Ormond Beach, and Michelle (Alan) of Cincinnati; his 13 grandchildren Becca, Melanie, Alden, Brian, Kevin, Tyler, Danielle, Lauren, Alex, Kristen, Bailey, Isaac, and Avi; and his 2 great grandchildren Eddie and Linnea. He was predeceased by his sisters Nell Ruth, Martha, Mildred and Harriet, and his brothers Robert and William. Due to statewide gathering restriction, a private graveside service on Saturday, April 4th will include family only at Hillside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in Thurman's memory to either St. James Episcopal Church, Endowment Fund, Ormond Beach, FL (386-677-0872) or the Jesus Clinic, Daytona Beach, FL (386-253-6959). Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
