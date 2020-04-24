Home

Timothy Bryan Miles Obituary
Timothy Bryan Miles
April 21, 2020
Timothy Bryan Miles, 49, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Daytona Beach. He worked as a landscaper for R&R Sod for 36 years. Arrangements are by Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home. Timothy is survived by brothers Dwayne and Scott Miles; sister Renee Brannan; parents Karen and Gary Miles; niece Tiffany Child; nephew Chase Barber; great nieces Rylynn Wilkinson, Faith Barber and great nephew Colton Bass. Memorials may be given to in Timothy's name. The Family of Timothy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Fisher, D'Alessio and Smith families, Sula Sod and all of his friends that are reaching out.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
