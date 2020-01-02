|
Timothy Edward Kayat
May 30, 1964 - January 1, 2020
Timothy Edward Kayat passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Born in Oakville, Ontario on May 30, 1964, Tim had many skills and worked primarily in construction. He loved music, playing his guitar, and caring for Maverick, his cat, a regular at Nautilus gym, he had many friends.Tim was predeceased by his mother Anna, and brothers Allan and Jeffrey. He leaves a loving daughter Danielle, his father, Robert, brother, Robert, niece, Ashley, and nephews, Elias and Robert. Timothy is resting at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange Street, visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, Celebration of Tim's life to follow.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020