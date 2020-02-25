|
Timothy G. Schafer
February 13, 2020
TIMOTHY SCHAFER, 78, passed away on February 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with a variety of health issues. His devotion to his family and his belief in God ultimately gave him strength and peace. Preceding him in death were his Mom and Dad, Pat and George Kramer, as well as brother George Kramer, Jr., who passed 12/16/2019. Tim is survived by his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 58 years, Beverly (née Bryan), beloved daughter Pamela Schafer, daughter-in-law Saira Ramoutar, and cherished granddaughter Rowan Schafer-Ramoutar. Tim's loss will be deeply felt by the many extended family members and friends that were so important to him. Tim was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He received his B.A. degree in Journalism from Capital University and subsequently his Master's degree in Congressional Affairs from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. As a 24-year career officer in the USAF and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, Tim served as an Intelligence Officer stateside and in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star as the USAF Intelligence Officer serving in the Battle of Ia Drang Valley, November 1965. After seven years in Intelligence, Tim switched his field of expertise to Personnel where he eventually was awarded Personnel Officer of the Year for Tactical Air Command two consecutive years for his leadership achievements at Homestead Air Force Base in Miami, FL. Upon his USAF retirement, Tim and his wife Beverly moved from Alexandria, VA to Ponce Inlet, FL where he was employed by Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach for 14 years, initially as an Environmental Services Supervisor and then as the Human Resources Employee Relations Supervisor. Wherever his military or private sector careers led him, Tim was known for his encouragement, civility and kindness to all – often being referred to as a "true gentleman". He opened his heart to animals and could often be seen driving his convertible with his golden doodle, Holly, at his side. He was an avid reader and also had a deep appreciation of music — primarily classical, jazz and choral — and shared his love of music by singing for many years in his church choirs, first in Alexandria and finally in Port Orange. He periodically accompanied his Port Orange church choir by playing either the flute, clarinet, saxophone or oboe. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 29th at the Ponce Inlet Community Center, 4670 South Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet, FL, 32127. Memorial donations may be made online in Tim's memory to at woundedwarriorproject.org.
