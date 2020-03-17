|
Timothy Hawkins, Jr.
08/03/2001 - 03/11/2020
Timothy Milton Hawkins, Jr., 18, of Palm Coast, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Bunnell. A native of Baltimore, M.D., "TJ" was the son of Timothy Milton Hawkins, Sr. and Dawn Maybin Hawkins. He was a 2019 graduate of Flagler Palm Coast High School, where he was a member of the SGA; football team; and the Thespian Society. He was attending Daytona State College, majoring in CIS and in pursuit of becoming a Computer Chemist. He was very active in the community and loved by many, including God's Family Bible Church's Upward Bound basketball team, the Palm Coast Seventh Day Adventist Church Pathfinders; and a participant in the NAACP's Summer Internship Program.
Timothy was preceded in eternal rest by his grandmother, Gwendolyn Shelton; great-grandparents, Clemmie Wyatt, Francis Shelton, Maggie Hayward, Russell Hayward.
He leaves to cherish his memories forever: parents, Timothy Sr., and Dawn Hawkins; siblings, Brittani (Davone) Maybin Cooper, Christopher Smith, Ikea Hines, Andre (Vanessa) Maybin, Jr., Racquelle (Micheal) Maybin Wyatt, Shekinah Maybin, Caleb Hawkins; grandparents, William Wyatt, III, Wilma Farrar; great-grandparents, Wilbert Trusgo Farrar, Jr.; nieces, Amiya, Amirrah, Ahutym, London, Logan, Dallas; nephews, Navarre, Cashiz, Cezar, Arden, Cairo, Aryion, Joel; the love of his life, Nicole Gannett; and a great host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Services will be held at 5 p.m., on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Palm Coast Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5650 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL. Visitation of family and friends will be from 3-5 p.m. A repast will follow the celebration.
Florals may be sent to the chapel or the church; online condolences may be sent to www.flagserenitychapel.com. The Hawkins family is requesting memorial contributions through GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/8xfkp-hawkins-family-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet or CashApp at $DawnHawk05. Arrangements are entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL, 32177.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020