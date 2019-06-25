Home

Timothy J. Tully Obituary
Timothy J. Tully
February 8, 1963 - June 24, 2019
Timothy J. Tully, age 56, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at home. Born in Troy, New York, Mr. Tully came to this area in 1993 from Schoharie, New York. He was a sixth grade science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School who was passionate about his pupils.
An Army veteran, he graduated from Stetson University in the 1990s. He was a history buff and avid New York Yankees fan who also enjoyed a round of golf.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; son, Tim, of San Diego, California; daughter, Megan Tully (Dan Toole) of Edgewater; grandchildren, Quinn and Emmet Tully of Edgewater; brothers, John (Vicki) Tully of Central Bridge, New York, and Bill Tully of Palm Coast; parents, Timothy and Connie Tully of Ormond Beach; and father-in-law, Carl Lytle of New Smyrna Beach.
Services will be private for family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mr. Tully's name to New Smyrna Beach High School for Science Scholarships; 1015 Tenth Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
