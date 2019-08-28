|
Timothy James Davidson
August 24, 2019
Timothy James Davidson, 25, of Palm Coast, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. Tim was born in 1994 in Deland, FL. Tim was very active in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church serving as an altar boy, the youth group and graduating from Mother Seton School and St. Joseph Academy. He also enjoyed fishing. Tim graduated from Seminole State College, Summa Cum Laude, earning his Associate Degree as an Automotive Tech in 2016. He was a member of the A.S.E. as a Master Tech. Tim is survived by his parents; Ken and Barbara Davidson of Palm Coast; Sisters, Audra Rhodes, (Shawn) Nicole Harper (Raymond); Brothers, Michael Davidson, Carlos Davidson (Sarah), Brian Davidson (Sarah), Kevin Davidson (Jessica), David Davidson; Grandmother, Chickie La Grange; Uncles, Bruce Bowman (Ila May), James Riley (Karen); Aunts, Linda Davidson (Jake Jacobson), Peggy Cassidy, Molly Riley and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Memorial Room, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare.
