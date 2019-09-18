|
|
Timothy Leroy Anderson
May 24, 1958 - Sep. 14, 2019
Timothy Leroy Anderson, age 61, of Daytona Beach, joined the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Affectionately known as "Timmy" and "Vern" by his family and friends, he was born May 24, 1958 in Daytona Beach. Timmy's occupation was a roofer, and he was also an accomplished track star, music enthusiast, and loved animals and children. His generous and loving nature awarded him a place in the hearts of all who knew him. Timmy is preceded in death by his Stepfather Robert Miller and Grandparents Bernice and Lewis Flint. Timmy is survived by his parents Alice Miller (David Campbell), Charlie Anderson (Glenda); siblings Tina Anderson, Teresa Wright (Ricky), Paul Anderson (Nikki), and Charlee Berman (Lee); children Gidget Lynn Howard, Jessica Anderson, and Timmy Anderson; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, Gidget Veen, Cindy Clarke, numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, "roofing buddies" and his cherished dog, Smokey. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Church Family, 3520 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach and the interment will be after the service at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach. Timmy's cousin, Rev. Wiley Lowe, will be officiating. Arrangement entrusted to Dale Woodward Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019