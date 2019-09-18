Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Church Family
3520 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Leroy Anderson


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Leroy Anderson Obituary
Timothy Leroy Anderson
May 24, 1958 - Sep. 14, 2019
Timothy Leroy Anderson, age 61, of Daytona Beach, joined the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Affectionately known as "Timmy" and "Vern" by his family and friends, he was born May 24, 1958 in Daytona Beach. Timmy's occupation was a roofer, and he was also an accomplished track star, music enthusiast, and loved animals and children. His generous and loving nature awarded him a place in the hearts of all who knew him. Timmy is preceded in death by his Stepfather Robert Miller and Grandparents Bernice and Lewis Flint. Timmy is survived by his parents Alice Miller (David Campbell), Charlie Anderson (Glenda); siblings Tina Anderson, Teresa Wright (Ricky), Paul Anderson (Nikki), and Charlee Berman (Lee); children Gidget Lynn Howard, Jessica Anderson, and Timmy Anderson; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, Gidget Veen, Cindy Clarke, numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, "roofing buddies" and his cherished dog, Smokey. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Church Family, 3520 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach and the interment will be after the service at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach. Timmy's cousin, Rev. Wiley Lowe, will be officiating. Arrangement entrusted to Dale Woodward Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now