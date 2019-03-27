|
Timothy Paul Knight
05/15/1958 - 03/18/2019
Timothy Paul Knight was born on May 15, 1958 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Willet and Edna Knight. He was a graduate of Mainland Senior High School (1976). He received his Associate Degree from Valencia Community College, Orlando, Florida and a Bachelor of Science from Florida International University, Miami, Florida. During these years, he was known for his gifts of athletics especially baseball. His abilities and talent led him to play with the the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies. With the help of his mother she was able to instill in him bible truths. As he progressed in his knowledge of the Bible, he set personal and spiritual goals to pursue Kingdom interests. Tim would pray and ask Jehovah's direction as he balanced his personal and professional life. He knew that if he remained focus his prayers would be answered. He leaves to mourn his wife of 36 years, Alfreda, daughters Jennifer, Jessica and grandson Matthew. His parents Willet and Edna Knight, brothers Michael (Anita) of Raleigh, N.C., Stephen (Jeanette) Palm Coast, FL, Jonathan, Shawnee, KS, sisters Maureen Knight, of Daytona Beach, Sharon Whitt, Daytona Beach and Lisa (Tony) Barringer, Cape Coral, FL, an aunt, Gracie Neely, uncles William and Andrew Blount, Paul Knight, sisters-in-law Faye Booker, Jacqueline Archange, Gail Booker, Vernita (Robert) Briggs, Arnetta Hamilton, and Valerie Booker. Brothers-in-law Albert Booker, William Booker (Shavonna) and Joseph Booker. Close friends, Elyane Dean, Orlando, FL, Robert & Sherry Rix, Daytona Beach, FL, ODoll Van & Shirley Williams, Daytona Beach, FL, Ryan Pate, Daytona Beach, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 500 Colfax Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019