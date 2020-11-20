Timothy Robert Cornwell

Jan. 17, 1948 - Nov. 8, 2020

Tim passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by family at Halifax Medical Center. Tim was born January 17, 1948 in Fairmont, West Virginia to parents James Perkins and Arlene Elizabeth (nee Keener) Cornwell. Tim's father passed when Tim was 4 years old and relocated with his mother to New Smyrna Beach, Fl. Tim was a graduate of New Smyrna High School, class of 1965. Tim has remained in close contact with his classmates through out the years and served on the reunion committee.

Upon graduation, Tim proudly served in the US Air Force stationed at Eglind AFB. Tim then started a 35 plus year career at Bell South (now AT&T) where he climbed poles, laid wire, and ultimately retired in 2002 as a Senior Systems Analyst. Tim was an avid musician in the area for over 40 years. He was an established bass player and vocalist. Primary bands were Silver Creek and Reload, however Tim found great pleasure in filling in when needed for any gig, and participating in random jam sessions with local musicians, of which he knew many. Tim had a great passion for anything with wheels and an engine. He loved hot rods, classic cars, and his greatest love was his Harley Davidson motorcycles. An avid rider, Tim loved nothing more than to be in the wind. He was also an avid football fan cheering on UF Gators, and Dallas Cowboys. Tim is survived by his wife of 18 years Susan, his cherished son Tanner, his beloved sister Angel Cool (Mark) and nephew Jason Crank (Farha), great nephew Lucas, niece Natalie (Steve) Jones, great niece Ashley, great nephews Avery and Adon, and great- great niece Iyla, and bonus daughter Christy Morrison (Phill), and granddaughters Taylor and Avery. Tim dearly loved his family: His nieces and nephews fondly referred to him as 'Uncle Mouse'. He also leaves his four- legged furry friend, good Boy, Scout. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 28, from 2p-4p at the First Turn, US 1, Port Orange. Jerry Matthews, Tim's long-time band mate and friend, will provide entertainment, performing many of Tim's favorite songs. The mic will be open to anyone who would like to sing a song or express their thoughts.



