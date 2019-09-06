Home

Tina Free Zalich

Tina Free Zalich Obituary
Tina Free Zalich
August 31, 2019
Tina Free Zalich died unexpectedly on August 31, 2019. Born in Daytona Beach, she was the only child of Darryl and Janie Free. Tina graduated from Spruce Creek High School and Daytona State College and was a Paralegal for law offices in Daytona Beach. Tina leaves behind her husband, Mark, son Cristopher Bowen (Stephanie), daughter Alleigh Zalich, granddaughter Aria Bowen and was looking forward to the birth of her second grandchild. Additionally, Tina leaves cousins in Florida and Georgia as well as an aunt in Georgia. No service is planned at this time. You may make a donation to a in Tina's memory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
