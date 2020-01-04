|
|
Tina Morton
10/02/1955 - 01/01/2020
Tina Morton, 64, passed away on January, 1 2020. She was born on October 2, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio. Tina Married James J. Morton in May of 1978. Tina loved to spend time with her family. Tina and James raised three sons in Edgewater. Her greatest joy was having her family around her and spending time with her grandchildren. Tina is survived by her sons Jim (Heather), Mike (Heather), and Paul; three grandchildren Kendyll, Hunter, and Evan; sister Pam (John), and brother Jeff. Tina was preceded in death by her husband James, sister Elizabeth, and her parents Opal and Alex. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday January 8th from 4-7pm at the Coronado Civic Center in New Smyrna Beach located at: 150 N. Pine St, NSB, FL 32169
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020