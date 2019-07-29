|
|
Todd C. Mellow
Nov. 29, 1968 - July 27, 2019
Todd C. Mellow, 50 of Palm Coast, died peacefully at his home Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a two year courageous battle with cancer. Todd was born November 29, 1968 in Erie, PA., a son of Danny Mellow and the former Barbara Webster. He graduated from Tech Memorial High School, then attend University of Central Florida, where he received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Todd enjoyed and exceeded in golf, softball, trivia, traveling and running, which he ran the Boston Marathon in 2016. He was also a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. Todd's infectious smile is what he'll be remembered by most, along with his warm hugs, loving nature and overall positive mentality. He was truly a unique person, bringing light to every situation, making him loved everywhere he went. Todd is survived by his wife of 23 years, the former Jennifer Holland, whom he married March 30, 1996. Loving son of, Danny Mellow of Erie, PA., and Barbara (Ken) Extein, of Wake Forest, NC; two sons, Matthew Mellow of Los Angeles, CA and Spencer C. Mellow of Palm Coast, FL; two brothers, Randolph (Michelle) Mellow of Wake Forest NC and Travis (Lynn) Mellow of Palm Coast, FL; one sister, Julie (Jason) Mellow of Long Beach, MS. Family and friends were very important to Todd. There will certainly be a void without him. A memorial gathering celebrating Todd's life will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast FL 32137. The Mellow family would like to thank AdventHealth Palm Coast for the exceptional care by all the nurses and doctors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Todd's name to the , 1737 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach FL 32117. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019