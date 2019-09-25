|
|
Tom Cruse, Jr.
3/17/1938 - 9/22/2019
Tom Cruse, Jr., 81, Retired Educator (Bonner Elementary) transitioned Sunday, September 22 at Halifax Medical Center. He was born in River Junction, FL to Tom Cruse, Sr. and Louise Cruse-Henderson. He graduated from Lowndes County High and Bethune-Cookman College (university). He had a passion for teaching, gardening, and music. He was president of the Daytona Beach Choral Society for many years. He was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church and was Church School Superintendent, Board of Trustee Pro Tem and Choir Member. He headed several church projects: building of the present church parsonage, storage building and installation of the Baldwin Organ. He leaves to cherish his memory brother W. C. Cruse (Olive) of Miami; sister, Lois Walker of Valdosta, GA; brothers, John Henderson of Lake Park, GA, Samuel Henderson of Palm Coast, FL, and Eugene Henderson of Madison, AL; god-brothers, Willie F. Bolden and Joe Adams, who provided care; god-sister, Patricia Larkins-Hicks of Columbus, OH; special neighbors, Debra Dumas, and Charles and Rosalind Smith; adopted family members, Janice Hill, Delorice Ryles, Marvette Jenkins, Joyce Anderson, Bob Wise, and many cousins, former students, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 27th at 12pm with Graveside Service at 2pm, both at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Ormond Beach. Condolences may be offered at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019