Tom Hyde Thompson Jr.


1929 - 2019
Tom Hyde Thompson Jr. Obituary
Tom Hyde Thompson, Jr.
May 3, 1929 - August 24, 2019
It is with heavy hearts the family of Tom Thompson, Jr., of London, Ontario, Canada and formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida, announce his peaceful passing on August 24th, 2019, at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario.
Lovingly remembered by his wife Heather, his son Tom 3rd, (Sarah), and his daughter Laurie (Michael) Kosch.
He will be missed by his grandchildren, Scott, Joshua, Scott, McKenzie, Carter, Emerson and Chloe.
Tom was a long time employee of D G Meyer, Inc.Enjoying life with his family and friends, while enjoying the outdoors.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
