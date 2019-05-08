Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Tom Pappas Obituary
Tom Pappas
November 20, 1942 - May 7, 2019
Tom Pappas, age 76, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Advent Health, New Smyrna Beach, Fl. Born in Chicago, Illinois to James and Penelope Galanopoulos Pappas, Tom came to the area in 1981 from Chicago.
Owner of The Beacon Restaurant for many years, Tom loved bringing family and friends together with his wonderful cooking. He was a kind, caring and loving brother and friend. He loved his dog, Molly, and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his brother, Peter (Stacy) Pappas of Chicago, IL and sister, Frances (John) Marx of Sarasota; sister-in-law, Dee Pappas of Wisconsin; aunt, Christie Gallas of New Smyrna Beach and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John.
Visitation will start at 4:30, on Monday, May 13th at Settle-Wilder's chapel followed by a prayer service at 5:30 officiated by Father Joseph of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Daytona Beach. The prayer service will be followed by a time for Tom's friends and family to share favorite memories of Tom.
Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Chicago, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 129 N. Halifax Ave. Daytona, Fl. 32118, in memory of Tom Pappas.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2019
