Tom Vasilaros
1924 - 2020
Tom Vasilaros
May 2, 1924 - November 3, 2020
Tom Vasilaros of Ormond Beach, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was 96. Tom was born May 2, 1924 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was a former Vice President of Diniaco Brothers from 1945 to 1973 and was then proprietor of Divco Contracting from 1973 until 1998. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Steubenville, Ohio, lifetime member of Kiwanis, longtime member of the Free and Accepted Masons and the Order of the Shrine. He was former Chairman of the Construction Industry Council of the Ohio Valley and was former President of the Ohio Valley Construction Council. Tom enjoyed playing golf, fishing and traveling. Preceded in death by his parents Steven and Lambrini Vasilaros and his wife of 49 years, Katie, he is survived by 2 sons, Steven T. Vasilaros and his wife Jerilyn and Peter M. Vasilaros; a granddaughter, Nicole Vasilaros and her husband John Conners; Great grandson, Christopher Conners; a step grandson, Nolan Pellett and wife Terrie and a step great granddaughter, Jane Pellett.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
