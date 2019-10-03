|
|
Tommy Hoke
03/03/1936 - 09/23/2019
Tommy Edgar Hoke, 83, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Advent Health Fish Memorial in Orange City, Florida. He was the youngest of three children, born on March 3, 1936 to Stella and Edgar Hoke, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tommy's siblings include William Hoke (Wilena) and Ada Belle Carson (Allan). He married Elva Harless on November 23, 1954 in Oakland, Maryland. They had two children Sandra Carrion (James Famighetti) of Torrance, California and Walter Hoke (Katrin Franzwa) of Red Wing, Minnesota. Tommy had two grandchildren Kristen Sanders (Gary Celestin) and Megan Cornille (Jared Cornille) and three great grandchildren, Owen, Landon and Preston. All of whom survived him except his sister Ada Belle and his wife Elva who preceded him in death. Tommy proudly served in the U.S. Army, testing and maintaining missile telemetry-guidance systems. His early hobbies included pigeon racing and go-kart racing as well as golfing. He had a lifelong love of HAM radio (K6XD). He left behind a furry companion Heidi, the Mini Schnauzer. At his request no services are planned.
