Toni Melissa Yocum
04/01/1977 - 06/06/2019
On June 6th, 2019, Toni left her family to be with her Lord and Savior. Toni was surrounded by her family at her bedside. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Ryan, daughters Kyriana and Hali, whom she adored; her mother, Phyllis and father Gary, brother John, niece Cameron, nephews Matthew and Christian. She also leaves behind her Aunt Joyce, who lovingly prayed with her during her journey home. A Celebration of Life will be June 9th at the Countryside Clubhouse, 951 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL 32127.
