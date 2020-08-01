1/1
Toni Triantafellu
1953 - 2020
Toni Triantafellu
September 2, 1953 - July 27, 2020
Toni Triantafellu, 66, beloved daughter, friend, cousin, and aunt, passed quietly at home in Ormond Beach, FL. Toni was clever, fun to be with, and loved both people and animals. She attended Seabreeze HS where she excelled at gymnastics and swimming. After graduation, Toni left with a friend for Los Angeles. She acquired new skills in LA as a personal trainer, bookkeeper, and caterer/wedding planner, but she always returned home in time for the yearly Florida Keys lobster season with her family. After thirty years, Toni returned to Ormond Beach and never left. Being so well-rounded, Toni held several jobs including her annual catering at the Rolex Race sky suite. Toni is profoundly missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her father, Nick Triantafellu. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Triantafellu, her five cousins: Nicolette Triantafellu, Christine T. Overstreet (Dennis), Stan Triantafellu (Carol), Sandy T. Southwick (Roy), and Marvin Land (Abby), and her many friends, nephews, and nieces. No public service is planned.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
