Tony Scott

April 13, 1932 - July 7, 2020

Tony Scott, 88, of Ormond Beach, entered into eternal rest July 7, 2020. Tony was born on April 13, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by four daughters, Karen Foley (Pete), Kim Fleming (Pat), Mary Peltz, and Katie Scott as well as his six grandchildren. Tony is survived by his siblings Josie Gibson, Cathy Paperelli, and Paul Scott, Jr. A master mason by trade, he retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. Tony moved from Ann Arbor, MI to Florida in 1986. He enjoyed dancing and leading an active lifestyle. He had a passion for building homes. During his lifetime, Tony built four homes and a vacation home for his family. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Arrangements are made in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 6-8pm. Visitation hours for Sunday, July 12, 2020 are from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm with Funeral Service at 12:00 pm and burial at Flagler Memorial Gardens to follow.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store