1/1
Tony Scott
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Scott
April 13, 1932 - July 7, 2020
Tony Scott, 88, of Ormond Beach, entered into eternal rest July 7, 2020. Tony was born on April 13, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by four daughters, Karen Foley (Pete), Kim Fleming (Pat), Mary Peltz, and Katie Scott as well as his six grandchildren. Tony is survived by his siblings Josie Gibson, Cathy Paperelli, and Paul Scott, Jr. A master mason by trade, he retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. Tony moved from Ann Arbor, MI to Florida in 1986. He enjoyed dancing and leading an active lifestyle. He had a passion for building homes. During his lifetime, Tony built four homes and a vacation home for his family. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Arrangements are made in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 6-8pm. Visitation hours for Sunday, July 12, 2020 are from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm with Funeral Service at 12:00 pm and burial at Flagler Memorial Gardens to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved