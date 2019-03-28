Home

Tonya "Toni" Charles CELEBRATION OF LIFE TRIBUTE
ON 03/30/2019
Tonya "Toni" Charles earned her wings on March 18, 2019 at the age of 52. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Charles, Sr., son, Edwin Jr., daughters: Libria Lewis (Josh), Tiffany and Dasia Charles. Grandchildren: Jalen, Jordon, Dallas and Taniya. She is also survived by her mother, Blanche King and the King, Arnold, Brockington, Berry, Charles, Williams, Hawkins, and Powell Families. She is a graduate of Mainland High School, Class of '84 and a graduate of Daytona State College. She worked for Halifax Health Hospital and Florida Healthcare for over 25 years. She is the founder of "Elect Ladies Ministry." A community wide "Celebration" will be held at the Dickerson Center at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Her motto was "I don't know what tomorrow holds, but I know who holds tomorrow." Live Your Life! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elect Ladies Ministry, Cash app: $Electladies. Professional services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (386) 253-1651.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
