|
|
Tracy Betzel
Sept. 28, 1962 - Sept. 7, 2019
Tracy Betzel, born September 28, 1962, in Key West, Florida left us to be with Jesus on September 7, 2019. Although his homegoing was sudden, he found fulfillment in the Apostle Paul's promise: "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." Tracy moved to the Deland area with his family in 1972. Graduated Deland High in 1980. He worked for 30 years at the PALL Corporation as a Senior Operator in Fiber Web. He enjoyed working on projects at his house and more than anything else, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Predeceased by his father Richard Betzel, Tracy is survived by: Son Sean Betzel (Erica), Daughter Ashley Meyer (Chris), Grandchildren; Parker & Adelyn Meyer. Mother Margaret Betzel, Sister Terry Cooper (Terry); Brother Rick Betzel (Mary). Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13th at Lankford Funeral Home Deland. Funeral Service will be on Saturday September 14th at 12:30 p.m. at LifePoint Community Church, 1747 W. New York Ave. Deland, FL, 32720. (386) 738-5000.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019