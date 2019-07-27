|
Trayan Yovanofski
March 3, 1935 - July 23, 2019
Trayan Yovanofski, 84, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona. He was born March 3, 1935 in Skopje, Macedonia to Stojko and Anushka Yovanofski. At the age of 19, Trayan made his way to Greece where he obtained a degree in mechanical engineering. After relocating to Belgium, he became a successful business owner for many years before moving to Ormond Beach, Florida in 1980. There, Trayan founded and was the proud owner of Zon Solar and Spas for over 20 years. He also held multiple patents both in the US and overseas. Trayan was an avid bowler, and also developed a love for golf upon his retirement. He was a member of Riviera Golf and Country Club where he made many special friendships. He often competed in both sports as he always strived to improve his game. Trayan also had a lifelong passion for gardening, enjoying the outdoors and all that Mother Nature had to offer. He traveled extensively with his wife throughout the US and abroad. Trayan had an enviable work ethic that was unmatched, as he believed and often said he gave 110% no matter what he was doing. This determination allowed him to overcome many obstacles in his life to achieve great things. Trayan always believed his greatest achievement in life was to raise his daughters with the same drive, passion for life, and to never give up. His personality was larger than life; if there was music playing, he was dancing, and he had an infectious smile that will be remembered by all. Trayan was preceded in death by his son, Beara Yovanofski. Survivors left to honor Trayan's memory include his loving wife of 44 years, Therese Yovanofski of Ormond Beach; his daughters, Mitsa Yovanofski Greene and her husband Robert Greene of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Tsena Yovanofski Clark and her husband Damon Clark of Ormond Beach; and his precious grandchildren, Gage S. Self, Lila Marie Greene, Tanner Allen Greene, and Damon B Clark II. A service of remembrance will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2pm. The family will receive friends beginning at 1pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 West Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial contributions be made in Trayan's memory to the . Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
