|
|
Tre'Quan Cobb
Feb. 26,1993 - August 4,2019
Tre'Quan Ysai Cobb was born in Jacksonville, FL on February 26,1993 to the late Michael Cobb, Sr., Dirk Charlton, and Trenesha Mitchell Charlton. He departed this life on August 4, 2019. On May 23, 2017 and November 1, 2018 he was blessed with his greatest gifts of all, his daughters, Treniyah and Olivia. He was a very loving and devoted father. He was educated in St. John's and Flagler County. Tre'Quan was gentle, kind, giving, and a loyal friend to many. He was a man of great intellect with the ability to think critically. Tre'Quan enjoyed writing, anime, and solving quantum mechanic equations. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Cobb, Sr. Tre'Quan is survived by Shatina Jones (Significant other); Daughters, Treniyah and Olivia; Mother, Trenesha Mitchell Charlton; Father, Dirk Charlton; Brothers ;Michael Cobb, Jr., Lavalle Cobb; Sister; JaiLyn Charlton; Grandparents, Willie and Barbara Mitchell, Rodrick and Vera Chambers; two great-grandmothers, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and Friends are invited to attend Tre'Quan's funeral to be held on Saturday 8/10 at 11:00 am at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Pkwy., Palm Coast, FL 32164. James Graham Mortuary, Jacksonville is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019