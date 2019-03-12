|
Trudie Massie Cook
01/22/1946 - 03/10/2019
Trudie Massie Cook, 73, of Palm Coast, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2019, at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. Trudie was born on January 22, 1946 in Daytona Beach, FL to Harold and Marguerite "Mickey" Massie. She was raised in Flagler Beach, where her parents owned and operated Massie's Motor Court. She was the granddaughter of D.F. Fuquay, a prominent founding father of Flagler Beach. She graduated high school from Howey Academy in Howey-in the-Hills, FL in 1962, and married Michael Cook in 1964. Trudie was an animal lover, and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and wildlife around her home. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 55 years, Michael Cook, her two daughters Tracy Sanzone (Anthony), and Lisa Lalomia, her sister Tess Johnsen, grandson Corey Lalomia (Nicole) and great-granddaughter Isabella Louise Lalomia. At Trudie's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Flagler County Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019