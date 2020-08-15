1/1
Trudy Ziegler
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudy Ziegler
Nov. 9, 1953 - July 30, 2020
Trudy Ziegler, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Trudy Diane (Kays) Ziegler was born on November 9, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Roy and Dorothy (Wagner) Kays. She graduated in 1972 from Snider High School in Fort Wayne where she was active with the band and twirling squad. Trudy graduated from Purdue University as a registered nurse and spent most of her nursing career at the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Daytona Beach, Florida. While there she served as a community activist for Veteran's Diabetes Education. "Trudy, a smile that lit up the room. Trudy came to the VA in 1988 and was a beloved nursing staff member by both patients and clinic staff. She brought with her a dedication to providing our veteran patients excellent nursing care delivered with her truly special warmth and gift of presence when listening to what was being said. Because of her consistent contributions, Trudy received an award annually based on her outstanding work as a member of the Outpatient's Clinic's nursing team. Her sweet smile and empathetic approach to patients and others with whom she worked were greatly missed when she left the Daytona Beach Outpatient Clinic moving to CT. When she moved back to Deland after retiring, her co-workers were lucky enough to regain her friendship. I don't remember who said or the exact quote but I think it describes well Trudy's influence on others- it's not the places you go or the steps you take in a lifetime but rather it's the footprints you leave behind in the heart of others. Trudy left each of us with a heart full of footprints based on memories and love that her presence provided others lucky enough to have known her." -Janice Hess DNP, FNP-BC, APRN, Clinical Director Daytona Beach Outpatient Clinic 1985-1995. After retiring from the VA, she spent the next 12 years with her husband Charles (Chuck) Ziegler as owners of Peppertree Campground in Eastford, CT. Trudy played a weekly mahjong game with a group of girlfriends that held a special place in her life. She was a music lover, having played clarinet, acoustic guitar, and piano. It was not unusual to hear her singing and playing guitar outside, gathered with friends and family around a campfire. Trudy's fun loving, easy going, and optimistic personality made her a joy to spend time with. She was a loving, nurturing mother who always found time to make each day special. Trudy was a devoted nature enthusiast who loved camping, boating, and wildlife photography (particularly birds). She was the glue that held our family together and will be remembered for her kindness, humility, patient and loving spirit, quick wit, and infectious smile. Trudy is preceded in death by her father, Roy, and her mother, Dorothy. She is survived by her husband Charles (Chuck) Ziegler, 3 daughters Amanda (Mundt) Spaur, Daphine (Ziegler) Berardino, and Santana Ziegler, son Walter Mundt, 5 grandchildren who knew her as GiGi, her brother Ted [Kays], her sister Sandra [Henry], and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will not be held due to coronavirus. The family plans a life celebration on the first anniversary of her death.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved