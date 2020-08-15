Trudy Ziegler

Nov. 9, 1953 - July 30, 2020

Trudy Ziegler, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Trudy Diane (Kays) Ziegler was born on November 9, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Roy and Dorothy (Wagner) Kays. She graduated in 1972 from Snider High School in Fort Wayne where she was active with the band and twirling squad. Trudy graduated from Purdue University as a registered nurse and spent most of her nursing career at the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Daytona Beach, Florida. While there she served as a community activist for Veteran's Diabetes Education. "Trudy, a smile that lit up the room. Trudy came to the VA in 1988 and was a beloved nursing staff member by both patients and clinic staff. She brought with her a dedication to providing our veteran patients excellent nursing care delivered with her truly special warmth and gift of presence when listening to what was being said. Because of her consistent contributions, Trudy received an award annually based on her outstanding work as a member of the Outpatient's Clinic's nursing team. Her sweet smile and empathetic approach to patients and others with whom she worked were greatly missed when she left the Daytona Beach Outpatient Clinic moving to CT. When she moved back to Deland after retiring, her co-workers were lucky enough to regain her friendship. I don't remember who said or the exact quote but I think it describes well Trudy's influence on others- it's not the places you go or the steps you take in a lifetime but rather it's the footprints you leave behind in the heart of others. Trudy left each of us with a heart full of footprints based on memories and love that her presence provided others lucky enough to have known her." -Janice Hess DNP, FNP-BC, APRN, Clinical Director Daytona Beach Outpatient Clinic 1985-1995. After retiring from the VA, she spent the next 12 years with her husband Charles (Chuck) Ziegler as owners of Peppertree Campground in Eastford, CT. Trudy played a weekly mahjong game with a group of girlfriends that held a special place in her life. She was a music lover, having played clarinet, acoustic guitar, and piano. It was not unusual to hear her singing and playing guitar outside, gathered with friends and family around a campfire. Trudy's fun loving, easy going, and optimistic personality made her a joy to spend time with. She was a loving, nurturing mother who always found time to make each day special. Trudy was a devoted nature enthusiast who loved camping, boating, and wildlife photography (particularly birds). She was the glue that held our family together and will be remembered for her kindness, humility, patient and loving spirit, quick wit, and infectious smile. Trudy is preceded in death by her father, Roy, and her mother, Dorothy. She is survived by her husband Charles (Chuck) Ziegler, 3 daughters Amanda (Mundt) Spaur, Daphine (Ziegler) Berardino, and Santana Ziegler, son Walter Mundt, 5 grandchildren who knew her as GiGi, her brother Ted [Kays], her sister Sandra [Henry], and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will not be held due to coronavirus. The family plans a life celebration on the first anniversary of her death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store