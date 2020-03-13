|
|
Twyla "Jean" Zofko
June 26, 1938 - Feb. 16, 2020
The loving gentle spirit of Twyla "Jean" Summerville Zofko joined the love of her life, Edward Martin Zofko, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born on June 26, 1938 in Warren, Ohio to Rosina Brown Summerville & Frank Gilbert Summerville. A Loving Daughter, Wife, Mother, Business Owner, Mentor, Friend. From the Great Depression to 40 years of having experienced International Travel with the Sewing Machine Business they owned in Brevard County. Her exciting life allowed her to acquire many great lifelong friends throughout the world. Jean is survived by her beautiful caring daughters, Teney Lynn Zofko Fix & Charles Fix, Troy Ann Zofko Speed & Larry Curtis Johnson, Teri Jo Zofko Bonaccorso & Amy Sue Zofko. Her legacy lives on with her beautiful grandchildren, Dr. Jenna Rose Bonaccorso, Jordan Troy Bonaccorso, Kyle Edward Wagner & Amanda Sena Wagner – with the biggest blessing of her first Great-Grandson, Edward Sena Wagner.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020