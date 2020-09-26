Tyree Francis "Ty" Wilson, Jr.
September 20, 2020
Tyree Francis "Ty" Wilson, Jr., 78, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ty was born in Miami Beach, Florida to Tyree and Mary (Kennady) Wilson. Upon his father's service completion in the US Navy during WW2, the family moved to their Old Kentucky Home. During Ty's childhood he grew accustomed to his small-town life in which some of his fondest memories included hiking in the mountains, arrow head collecting in the rivers, camping out amongst the stars and exploring caves. One of Ty's proudest accomplishments was working his way through the ranks of the Boy Scouts landing the honor of Eagle Scout and the Order of the Arrow. After completing his schooling at McCallie Prep School in Chattanooga, TN, he made his debut at Stetson University in Deland, FL. He earned a B. A in Political Science and an M. B. A in Business Administration. While accomplishing his educational endeavors he served as President of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and met the love of his, Lynda Davis spring term of 1967. After a whirlwind romance they married June 1, 1968 at Trinity Methodist Church, Deland, FL. Additionally, Ty served his country and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and upon his honorable discharge he moved to St. Petersburg and began his banking career. Through his dedication and hard work, he was recommended for Sr. Vice President of the Lending Division at Security First Federal Savings and Loan in Daytona Beach. Ty's lending department enabled projects such as: Pelican Bay, The Aliki Condominiums, various Peck and Associates construction projects, and The Tournament of Players Golf Course in Ponte Vedra Beach. Through a subsidiary of Security First Federal Ty was instrumental in developing many projects, most notably The Trails Shopping Center, The Trails subdivision, Breakaway Trails, North Forty, and South Forty amongst others. Taking these experiences Ty left Security First Federal to pursue a full-time career as a developer. Initially, partnering with O.L (Jack) White they developed several beachside timeshares including Fantasy Island 1 and 2 and Sunglow Resort. Later, Ty partnered with Robert Hillman and others on projects focusing on beachside condominium development including Ocean Watch, Leeward Winds, Seawinds and Ocean Shore. Residential developments included Tidewater, and Sunrise Cove and multi-family projects included Wellington Station and Turnbull Bay. Simultaneously, he founded a real estate brokerage firm named T.F. Wilson Realty. Working with GG Galloway the brokerage firm focused on commercial real estate sales, leasing, and property management. In 2002, his daughter Tyra Roberson joined TF Wilson Realty and worked alongside Ty on many projects. In 2004, Tyra and Ty started their own brokerage firm named TW Realty which incorporated both of their initials. The main focus was residential and commercial sales, property management and leasing. Ty Wilson's business legacy will carry on through Tyra Roberson as established Real Estate Broker of TW Realty and work alongside Robert Hillman on North Peninsula Utilities. Ty felt strongly about giving back to the community in which he lived. A select few of his community activities include: Chairman of the Volusia County Housing and Finance Authority-1984-2013, Chairman of the Multiple Sclerosis Society Walk-1996-2013-Greater Daytona Beach, Halifax Hospital Foundation-Vice President, Daytona Beach Area Chamber of Commerce-Chairman-1989, Board of Governors - Chairman of the Governmental County Affairs, Vice President of Tourism Development which spearheaded the Spring Break Task Force, Board of Directors of the YMCA. Civic Affiliations: Checkered Flag Committee, Civic League, recipient of the Beacon Award, Daytona Beach Board of Realtors-43 years, Realtor Emeritus, quarter century club, Daytona Beach Rotary-President 2005-2006. Ty was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach. He was an avid boater, fisherman and most of all could be found supporting his 2 daughters and coaching at Nova Rec. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lynda Davis Wilson, his daughters, Jenna Wilson Pender (Robert) and Tyra Wilson Roberson (Shed) and his sister Lelia Davis, all of Ormond Beach as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Ty's 3 adored granddaughters Lyla and Estelle Roberson and Ella Pender were the lights of his life and he lived for the moments he shared with them. He was preceded in death by his father Tyree F Wilson Sr and Mary Kennady Wilson. Special thanks to Ashley and Heather for taking such loving care of Ty. Due to Covid-19, an invitation only Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on October 3rd at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, officiated by Pastor Scott Smith. Seating will be limited and masks will be required. However please note, to those not able to attend, a live streaming of Ty's tribute will be available by visiting www.firstunited.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Halifax Habitat for Humanity and Halifax Urban Ministries. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.