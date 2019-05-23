Home

Ulric "Monty" Montcalm, III, 75, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on May 5, 2019. Monty was born April 9, 1944, in Holyoke, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents Ulric and Althea Montcalm and his wife Paula J. Montcalm. Monty served in the Navy for over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He obtained a BA in Management Information Systems and was employed as an Aviation Systems Test Engineer. Monty is survived by his niece, Paula Durst, who cared for him his last years of life, and his sisters Clairealine Kosky (Wayne), Karen Pickup (Curtis) and Cathy Brown (Bill), nephew Jason Pickup, and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Monty's wishes, his ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 27, 2019
