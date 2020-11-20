1/1
Valeria Francine Seay Shepard, 88, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on November 17, 2020. She was born to Ethel Seay on June 28, 1932 in Brunswick, Georgia. She was raised by her grandfather, Bishop Seay (deceased), and aunt, Armetta Hunter (deceased) along with two of his other children, Julius Seay (deceased) and Carol Smith (deceased). Valeria graduated from Risley High School in Brunswick, Georgia as valedictorian. After graduating high school, she went to Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University) in Atlanta, Georgia where she completed two years and made the Dean's list for three semesters. Valeria moved to Daytona Beach, Florida where she later met her husband, Johnnie L. Shepard, Sr. They became parents of four children, Johnnie L. Shepard, Jr. (Dianne), Melvin L. Shepard (Pamela), Harold T. Shepard (Eraina), Carol A. King (Milton); the grandparents of nine grandchildren and great-grandparents of six great-grandchildren. She worked for Mrs. Mary Jo Stansfield for 25 years after which she became a caregiver for several years before retiring. During those years, she had the pleasure of shaking hands with President and Mrs. Clinton, and Shirley Chisolm, who was the first African American to run for President of the United States. She enjoyed gardening, painting and writing poems but mostly enjoyed her children who gave her pride in being a mother. She, along with her husband, considered their greatest accomplishment to have raised their children. He, and their three sons, served our country while their daughter pursued a career in Finance. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona with Rev. James A. Jenkins, Sr. presiding. Friends and family are welcome to visit between 11am and 12noon, while the service and burial will be limited due to COVID-19. You may also share condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
