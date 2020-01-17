|
|
Vallie G. (Weller) Leonard
April 22, 1938 - January 10, 2020
Vallie G. (Weller) Leonard was born April 22, 1938 and went home to be with the Lord January 10, 2020. Vallie was born to Earl and Florence Weller in Elwood City, Pennsylvania; she was fifth in line of six children. She had four older brothers; Earl, Jr., Art, Marty, and Gary and one younger sister, Karyl. Much of the family migrated to Florida from Pennsylvania in 1958. Val met Ralph, the love of her life in Fort Lauderdale, FL in the summer of 1960 and were married June 30, 1961. The happy couple had three children, Barbara, Becky, and Christopher. Val is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Florence Weller; her loving husband, Ralph Leonard; and her brothers Earl, Jr., Art, Marty, and Gary. She is survived by her children Barbara Habjan, Becky (Ron) Wilson, Christopher (Janelle) Leonard. Grandchildren Jonathan (Toni) Leonard, Patricia Freeney, Kiara Wilson, Austin Leonard, Somer Jones, Kasie (Caleb) Sears, James Apking, Hannah (Zack)Wilkinson. A loving sister, Karyl Ferguson; nieces, nephews, dear friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2:00 p.m. Flagler Community Church 915 S. Daytona Ave. Flagler Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Val's honor to
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020