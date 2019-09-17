Home

Unity Church
908 Ridgewood Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Unity Church
908 Ridgewood Ave.
Holly Hill, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunglow Pier/Crabby Joe's
Port Orange, FL
View Map
Valorie Wesche Hanley


1968 - 2019
Valorie Wesche Hanley Obituary
Valorie Wesche Hanley
Aug. 25, 1968 - Sept. 13, 2019
Valorie Wesche Hanley passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Valorie was a wonderful mother, sister and daughter and loved spending time with family and friends. She loved the outdoors and being at the beach, surfing, or searching for turtles. Her hobbies included cooking and baking. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, and survived by her step father Darrel Wesche, husband Brian Hanley, brother James Wesche, sisters Jessica Carlson and Caitlyn McGinnis, son Daniel Ward, daughter Summer Hanley, two grandchildren, Abagayle and Kynnleigh, and many other family members. The family will receive visitors at Unity Church, 908 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill, FL 32117 on Saturday, September 21st from 11:00am-12:00 noon, followed by a celebration of life at Sunglow Pier/Crabby Joe's in Port Orange at 1:00pm. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
