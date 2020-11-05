Van French
Oct. 18, 1946 - Nov. 1, 2020
Van went home to be with his heavenly Father. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Julia; daughter, Colette and son-in-law, Jessie; son, Andre; grandchildren, Jaden, Stella, and Damien; step-mom, Edna; sister, Arlene; nephew, Samuel; aunt, Luise and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and also by his comrades and his friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mabel and James; his two brothers, Ferguson and James, and two sisters, Willie Mae and Maria. An Outdoor Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Agriculture Museum of Palm Coast, 7900 N. Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, FL 32137 with Pastor Wiley Lowe officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com
.