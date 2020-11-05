1/1
Van French
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Van's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Van French
Oct. 18, 1946 - Nov. 1, 2020
Van went home to be with his heavenly Father. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Julia; daughter, Colette and son-in-law, Jessie; son, Andre; grandchildren, Jaden, Stella, and Damien; step-mom, Edna; sister, Arlene; nephew, Samuel; aunt, Luise and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and also by his comrades and his friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mabel and James; his two brothers, Ferguson and James, and two sisters, Willie Mae and Maria. An Outdoor Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Agriculture Museum of Palm Coast, 7900 N. Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, FL 32137 with Pastor Wiley Lowe officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
The Agriculture Museum of Palm Coast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved