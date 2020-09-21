Van A Fulcher Sr.June 1, 1952 - September 3, 2020On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Van A Fulcher Sr, age 68, passed away. Van was born June 1, 1952 in Wilmington, NC. Van served in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 120 of Holly Hill and the Moose Lodge 655 of Four Towns, Florida. Van was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Becky and Loving Father to their son, Van Jr. Van had a passion for fixing things and was the owner of Debary Mowers until he retired. After retiring Van enjoyed fishing, camping, car racing and cooking. He loved to be surrounded by his friends and family and really enjoyed his Tuesday and Thursday meet ups with his closest buddies. Van was a loving brother-in-law and uncle. He was a kind, caring and loving person who was always willing to help anyone who was in need. Van is proceeded in death by his son Van Jr. and his mother Barbra. He is survived by his wife Becky; two sisters, Pam Franklin (James), Cynthia Swain and one brother, Roy Fordham, as well as a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and in-laws. Van will be missed dearly by all.